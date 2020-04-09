Western Thrace, Contested Space: The Turks of northeast Greece | People and Power

Greece has a proud reputation as the birthplace of democracy, of government by the people, for the people.

But to the ethnic Turkish minority of Thrace in the country’s northeast, who say they have suffered decades of discrimination from the state, that is not how it often seems.

We sent filmmaker Glenn Ellis to investigate.

