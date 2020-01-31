‘In Limbo’ is a project that collates the experiences of foreign citizens in both the United Kingdom and in the European Union. The project has resulted in the publication of two books: In Limbo: Brexit Testimonies from EU citizens in the UK and In Limbo Too: Brexit Testimonies from UK citizens.

…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/31/we-ve-been-told-we-ve-overstayed-our-welcome-eu-citizens-in-uk-still-fear-discrimination

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live