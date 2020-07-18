Share
‘We’ve got nothing’: Millions in Lebanon struggle with cost of living amid economic collapse

11 hours ago

Inflation has skyrocketed in Lebanon, leaving swathes of the population unable to meet the cost of daily life. FRANCE 24 reports from Beirut.

