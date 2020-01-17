‘We’ve got so much to tell the world about Wales’

As the UK prepares for Brexit with its future relationship with Europe uncertain, Wales is on a mission to raise its profile globally. The Welsh International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan is in Paris to promote Welsh culture and business. She joined us for Perspective to talk about the country’s rich cultural heritage, its strategies for boosting trade with the EU post-Brexit and its bid to make Wales the “go-to nation” for advice on preserving endangered languages.

