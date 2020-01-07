Japan keeps its leading position in 2020 passport ranking. The UAE passport experiences the biggest rise in the last decade. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/07/what-are-the-most-powerful-passports-of-2020

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live