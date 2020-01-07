Share
0 0 0 0

What are the most powerful passports of 2020?

48 mins ago

Japan keeps its leading position in 2020 passport ranking. The UAE passport experiences the biggest rise in the last decade. …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/07/what-are-the-most-powerful-passports-of-2020

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment