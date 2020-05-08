-
What can we learn about coronavirus from past pandemics? | COVID-19 Special
Pandemics have haunted humanity for centuries. From malaria to smallpox, the plague and now the novel coronavirus. All of them have changed the world we live in. Despite all the lessons from history, the suffering and loss of lives from infectious diseases, we’re caught up again in a last-minute rush to contain an outbreak with a cure, for which success is as uncertain as it ever was. But have we changed the way we do things and what else is there to learn from past pandemics?
