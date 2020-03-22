-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What can we learn from Italy’s coronavirus crisis? I Inside Story
Hospitals and morgues overwhelmed, bodies piling up in churches and just under 800 deaths in one single day.
That’s the shocking reality in Italy which has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic.
And a symbol of the enormous challenges facing Europe’s public health systems.
The Italian government is struggling to keep up with the spread of the virus.
It has sent in the army to enforce the lockdown in Lombardy, the northern region at the centre of the outbreak
And it’s tightening already strict controls on daily life.
Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte has ordered all but the most essential businesses to close until April 3.
But will that reduce the number of people dying?
And what lessons can other countries learn from Italy?
Presenter: Bernard Smith
Guests:
Francesca Borri – Journalist.
Rossella Miccio – President of the non-governmental medical organisation, Emergency.
Peter Drobac, Co-founder and First Executive Director of the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Italy #Coronavirus #InsideStory