What caused a Ukranian plane to crash in Tehran? | Inside Story
There’ve been claims, counter-claims and outright denials. The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation body insists the Ukrainian airliner that crashed near Tehran this week was not shot down by Iranian missiles.
But Canada says it has intelligence and evidence indicating the plane was downed by Iran.
Just four hours before the plane crashed killing all 176 on board, Iran had fired a volley of missiles towards Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. troops.
U.S. President Donald Trump says there is “no question” Tehran is involved . But many are questioning whether America is partly responsible for raising tensions in the region.
Iran has dismissed allegations that it was involved as ‘psychological warfare’ and has invited the U.S. plane maker, Boeing to join the investigation.
So, will the truth behind this crash be revealed?
And could that spill into wider political conflict?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests
David Learmount, Consulting Editor at Flightglobal and a Former Royal Air Force Pilot.
Justin Bronk, Research Fellow at the Royal United Services Institute.
Jarrett Blanc, former State Department Official.
