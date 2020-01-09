-
What caused the Ukraine Airlines plane crash in Iran? | DW News
What caused a Ukrainian passenger plane to crash in Iran, just minutes after takeoff? All 176 people on board were killed in the crash of flight 752.
The Ukraine international Airlines jet was on its way from the Iranian capital Tehran to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Iran says the crew put out no distress call, but they did try to turn back to the airport before the plane went down.
Ukraine has sent a team of investigators to Iran to join the search for answers and President Volodymyr Zelensky paid visited a makeshift memorial for the victims. The crash has caused shock and grief in both nations and in Canada, where many of the victims were from
