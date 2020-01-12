Share
0 0 0 0

What challenges will Taiwan’s re-elected President Tsai face?

about 1 hour ago

Taiwan’s president says her re-election is a sign that the self-governing island will not bow to intimidation from China.
Tsai Ing-wen says her landslide victory over the pro-China Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu shows that Taiwan’s people are committed to defending their democracy.
Pro-independence incumbent Tsai won with 57 percent of the vote.
Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

