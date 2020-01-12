What challenges will Taiwan’s re-elected President Tsai face?

Taiwan’s president says her re-election is a sign that the self-governing island will not bow to intimidation from China.

Tsai Ing-wen says her landslide victory over the pro-China Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu shows that Taiwan’s people are committed to defending their democracy.

Pro-independence incumbent Tsai won with 57 percent of the vote.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

