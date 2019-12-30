-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What did Santa get for Christmas? JACKED! Salem’s own Saint Nick pumps iron
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Albie Mushaney aka Big Bad Santa has the credit of being a Santa lookalike kids don’t want to mess around with. Mushaney from Salem, Oregon is a competitive powerlifter and carries his long white beard and his strongman badge with pride.
“I’ve been truly blessed, God definitely gave me a gift of strength and a personality that allows me to make this work”, said Mushaney, on Monday.
Mushaney who regularly competes in the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ competition further added, “until someone else grows a long white beard and beats me on the field of the battle, I’ll be the world’s strongest Santa.”
Talking about his inspiration, Mushaney said, “What inspired the whole journey was five years ago, the wife and I had our youngest son and I weighed nearly 400 pounds (181.43 kg) and I, I didn’t figure I’d make it to 60 and see him graduate high school weighing 400 pounds (181.43 kg) so I thought I better get in shape and started training and lifting weights and then I kind of got the competitive bug.”
Video ID: 20191230-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly