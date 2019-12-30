What did Santa get for Christmas? JACKED! Salem’s own Saint Nick pumps iron

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Albie Mushaney aka Big Bad Santa has the credit of being a Santa lookalike kids don’t want to mess around with. Mushaney from Salem, Oregon is a competitive powerlifter and carries his long white beard and his strongman badge with pride.

“I’ve been truly blessed, God definitely gave me a gift of strength and a personality that allows me to make this work”, said Mushaney, on Monday.

Mushaney who regularly competes in the ‘World’s Strongest Man’ competition further added, “until someone else grows a long white beard and beats me on the field of the battle, I’ll be the world’s strongest Santa.”

Talking about his inspiration, Mushaney said, “What inspired the whole journey was five years ago, the wife and I had our youngest son and I weighed nearly 400 pounds (181.43 kg) and I, I didn’t figure I’d make it to 60 and see him graduate high school weighing 400 pounds (181.43 kg) so I thought I better get in shape and started training and lifting weights and then I kind of got the competitive bug.”

Video ID: 20191230-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191230-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly