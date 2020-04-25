What does coronavirus unemployment mean for the future of work in the US? | News

The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in a record level of unemployment in the United States. Twenty-six million people have registered as jobless in the US in the past five weeks, a huge increase in unemployment that harks back to the Depression era of the 1930s. All the gains in employment since the crash of 2008 have been wiped out.

