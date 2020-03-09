-
What does Erdogan want? Turkish president set to meet European leaders | DW News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to meet with EU officials over the ongoing migrant crisis. He has called on Greece to allow migrants in that are currently stranded at the Greek border. Tens of thousands have been trying to break through the land border from Turkey, after Ankara announced it would no longer prevent people from trying to cross into the EU.
To ease the situation for refugees already in Greece, Germany says the EU is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps. In a statement, Berlin said it was willing to take what it called an appropriate share. Concern has been growing as many of the children require urgent medical treatment, and are not accompanied by adults.
