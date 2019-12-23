-
What does Syria’s Idlib offensive mean for Turkey and Europe? | DW News
Syrian government forces, backed by Russia and other allies, are pushing to retake the Idlib region, which is the last major bit of rebel-held territory in the Syrian Civil War and home to three million people. Tens of thousands are fleeing the violence and heading toward Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fears they could eventually enter Turkey, which is already home to nearly 3.7 million Syrians, the largest refugee population in the world. Erdogan has warned there will be consequences for Europe if that happens.
