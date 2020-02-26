What does the Future Forward ban mean for democracy in Thailand? | DW News

A party founded less than two years ago, that came third in Thailand’s elections last year, now no longer exists. Future Forward, founded by billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit has been dissolved after it was found to have breached electoral rules to do with funding. Critics say the charges are politically motivated, against a party that fought against the Thai Army’s influence in politics. The decision leaves open the question of whether the ban is a step forward for the future of Thailand’s democracy.

