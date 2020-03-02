What does the future hold for Pete Buttegieg?

Pete Buttegieg was the youngest of all the democratic candidates, and the first ever openly gay presidential candidate.

He became a serious contender in the presidential race, but that momentum floundered and his failure to garner more votes in the South Carolina primary dealt a death blow to his campaign.

We take a look back at this candidate with a difference.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en