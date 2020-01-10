-
What does the US Iran crisis mean for Europe? | DW News
Tensions in the Middle East remain high following the US killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, and Iran’s retaliatory missile strikes. That’s prompted a rare emergency meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels later today. They’re hoping to find a way to guide the US and Iran away from further confrontation. DW’s Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner asked the head of Germany’s Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, Conservative Norbert Röttgen whether Europe should continue to stick to the JCPOA, despite demands from US President Donald Trump to accept that the Iran nuclear deal was dead.
