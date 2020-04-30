What Earth Looks Like When Everything Stops

As life on Earth slowed to a crawl, hundreds of satellites orbiting overhead captured day-by-day images of this unprecedented moment in history. Analysts have been poring over the pictures to better understand the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on human civilization, and what it means for our future.

#HelloWorld #Science #Space

——–

Like this video? Subscribe to Bloomberg on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/Bloomberg?sub_confirmation=1

Bloomberg is the First Word in business news, delivering breaking news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com

Connect with us on…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/business

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bloombergbusiness/