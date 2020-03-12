What happens after YouTube fame fizzles out? | BBC Stories

Dax Flame was only 15 when he became YouTube royalty – his channel was among the top 20 most subscribed in the early years of the site.

His success parachuted him into a Hollywood acting career. But 13 years later, his fortunes have changed – he’s working as a waiter and trying to scrape together money just to get by.

We follow Dax as he tries to get back on track – and find out the answer to a mystery that has chased him around the internet for more than a decade. Are his videos “real” – or was he acting?

BBC Stories

