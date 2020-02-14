What happens when Adele throws you a wedding… and pays for it!! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

Comedian, Alan Carr tells the story about Adele marrying him and his husband.

Together on Graham’s sofa tonight: singer, actor and producer Justin Timberlake and Oscar-nominated Anna Kendrick, co-starring in animated sequel Trolls World Tour, Strictly star Oti Mabuse talking about The Greatest Dancer, and top comic Alan Carr on tour with his new show Not Again, Alan! With music and chat from singer-songwriter Sam Smith.

The Graham Norton Show | Series 26 Episode 18 | BBC

#TheGrahamNortonShow #GrahamNorton #BBCGrahamNorton

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.