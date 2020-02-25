-
What has triggered political turmoil in Malaysia? I Inside Story
Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed has long been seen as a master of Malaysian politics.
His shock resignation on Monday has triggered speculation over what he may be planning.
He’s been resisting pressure to set a deadline to hand over power to his named successor, Anwar Ibrahim.
They put aside their decades-long rivalry in 2018, and that partnership brought Mahathir back into power.
Under the deal, Mahathir promised to hand over the top job to Ibrahim.
Now the ruling government has collapsed and political parties are rushing to forge alliances to form a new one.
So, will Mahathir come back to power through a different political partnership?
And what’s motivated this, just two years after a surprise comeback?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests
Bridget Welsh, Political Analyst and Senior Research Associate of the Center for East Asia Democratic Studies at National Taiwan University.
Anto Mohsin, Assistant Professor at Northwestern University, focusing on South East Asia.
Ibrahim Suffian, Pollster and Executive Director of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research.
