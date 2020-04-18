What if a COVID-19 treatment could be ready within weeks?

Scientists worldwide are searching for a vaccine but developing one within a year would be regarded as unprecedented.

Scientists at the Quantitative Biosciences Institute at the University of California San Francisco have been working nonstop since January. Their goal is to identify existing medications that make human cells resistant to attack by the novel coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports.

