What impact is coronavirus having on the world’s climate? I Inside Story

India’s capital is one of the world’s most polluted cities, but its skies have turned blue, and many people can see the Himalayan mountains for the first time.

In Italy’s Venice, canal water is so clear fish can be easily seen.

All this is an unexpected upside of the coronavirus crisis.

And it’s proved global air quality can be dramatically improved – and fast.

The change has been created by lockdowns that have gounded flights and shut factories.

But environmentalists warn it could be temporary.

Climate talks have been delayed to next year because of the outbreak.

And it’s feared countries could prioritise human and economic welfare before that of the environment.

Many are questioning whether the world will just go back to business as usual when it recovers from the pandemic.

So, are there lessons the pandemic can teach us about living with nature, moving forward?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Francois Gemenne, Professor of environmental geopolitics and migration dynamics at The Paris Institute of Political Studies.

Meena Raman, Environmental Lawyer and Coordinator of Climate Change Program at the Third World Network.

Arunabha Ghosh, CEO of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water

