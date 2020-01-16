What is American public opinion on Trump impeachment case?

“There’s a huge gap in perceptions between the right and the left”. As the historic impeachment trial of Donald Trump gets underway, France 24’s Arman Georgian looks at how the process has divided the country.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en