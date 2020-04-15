-
What is it like to have the coronavirus? | COVID-19 Special
The coronavirus has not been selective with its targets. And each case is its own story. When to use ventilators in critical cases, for example, differs from patient to patient. So what does it feel like to have COVID-19? What exactly happens in the body, and are there any long-term health effects?
For more detail on the info in Derrick’s responses, go to:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2271881/
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/jmv.1890130208
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/j.1440-1843.2006.00783.x
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/22/10/16-0706_article
