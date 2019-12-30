What is Kim planning on denuclearisation talks?

North Korean has warned he’ll take offensive measures if the U.S. doesn’t soften its stance on stalled nuclear talks.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong UN has called for ‘positive and offensive measures’ to protect the country’s security and sovereignty.

That’s ahead of a year-end deadline he set for the US to soften it’s position on stalled talks aimed at Pyongyang dismantling its nuclear and missile programmes.

Kim also warned during a ruling Workers’ Party meeting that he may take an unspecifiied ‘new path’ if Washington fails to act.

US military commanders said that could include testing a long-range missile, something North Korea hasn’t done since 2017.

How will Washington respond?

And what is the new approach Pyong Yang says it’s considering?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Victor Gao, President at the Center for China and Globalisation think tank.

Andrei Lankov, Director at NK News, an online news source focused on North Korea.

Richard Weitz, Security Analyst at the global risk consultancy Wikistrat.

