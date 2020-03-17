What is social distancing?

Juan Delcan, Valentina IzaguirreIt’s a video that’s been widely shared on social media…Made by a m arried team of LA-based artists, it shows matches lighting one by one until one decides to break the chain…This is the concept of “social distancing”… recommended by governments around the world to slow the spread of Covid-19.SOUNDBITE (English) Dr. Leana Wen, visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington UniversityAnd that’s important because if we could spread out the number of infections over time, that will reduce the strain on the healthcare system and prevent the overburdening of all the hospitals at the same time.In practice, social distancing is just what it sounds like: maintaining as much distance as possible between you and those around you.Cheek kisses, hugs, and handshakes are off limits… and even an elbow tap doesn’t cut it…The World Health Organization recommends at least one meter of distance, while some governments recommend two meters.Whenever possible, it’s best to avoid contact entirely by staying at home…Simulations show that social distancing drastically reduces the number of virus cases… keeping the outbreak within the capacities of local healthcare systems.

