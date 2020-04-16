-
What is the WHO and how is it doing on the coronavirus? | COVID-19 Special
The World Health Organization is facing growing criticism, and not just from US President Donald Trump.
The number of global coronavirus- infections has surged past the 2 million mark. And fighting a pandemic in real time makes an accounting of potential missteps difficult. But as the outbreak progresses there are people calling upon the WHO to explain past actions in dealing with the coronavirus. Has the WHO been handling the pandemic as well as possible? Or have there been shortcomings?
Are there different types of SARS CoV-2? Read what Derrick is reading: https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/04/07/2004999117
