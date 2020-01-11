-
What legacy does Sultan Qaboos leave for Oman?
Oman is mourning the death of a man who transformed the nation.
Sultan Qaboos bin Said was 79 and had been ill for some time.
Over the course of 50 years, he turned a poor country on the Arabian Peninsula into a modern state, which stayed diplomatically neutral in a region divided by conflict.
Sultan Qaboos’ successor was sworn in just a few hours after the death was announced.
How will Haitham bin Tariq build on his cousin’s legacy?
Presenter: Martine Dennis
Guests:
Houchang Hassan-Yari – Professor of international relations and security issues at Sultan Qaboos University in Oman
Luciano Zaccara – Assistant professor of Gulf politics at Qatar University’s Gulf Studies Center
Guy Burton – Adjunct professor of international affairs at Vesalius College
