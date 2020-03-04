-
What role has strategic voting played in US Democratic primaries?
Voters went to the polls in 14 US states and one territory on Tuesday on the biggest day of voting in the United States primary season.
Super Tuesday came amid some fast-moving developments for the Democratic Party: former Vice President Joe Biden received endorsements from Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the race just ahead of the big election day. That proved to be a boost for Biden, who surged across the US.
Al Jazeera invited Joseph Ura, professor of political science at Texas A&M University at Qatar, and Jocelyn Sage Mitchell, assistant professor at Northwestern University in Qatar, to explain about strategic voting.
