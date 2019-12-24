-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What role will Turkey play in Libya? | Inside Story
Turkey is considering all kinds of military backing for Libya. That includes ground, marine and air support, if necessary.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said he’s ready to deploy troops, if the the internationally recognised government of Libya formally requests help.
The Government of National Accord, or GNA, has been fighting an offensive by rebel forces to unseat Prime Minister Fayez Al Serraj since April.
Warlord Khalifa Haftar announced his final push to seize the capital Tripoli earlier this month.
His forces extended to Wednesday a deadline for pro-goverment forces to withdraw.
But will Ankara’s move intensify the conflict, or hasten its end?
Presenter: Sami Zeidan
Guests
Sami El-Atrash, lawyer and political activist.
Yusuf Alabarda, International Security and Politics Specialist and a retired Turkish Armed Forces Colonel.
Noufal Abboud, Executive Director at the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#Aljazeeraenglish
#News
#InsideStory
#Libya
#Turkey