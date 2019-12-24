What role will Turkey play in Libya? | Inside Story

Turkey is considering all kinds of military backing for Libya. That includes ground, marine and air support, if necessary.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said he’s ready to deploy troops, if the the internationally recognised government of Libya formally requests help.

The Government of National Accord, or GNA, has been fighting an offensive by rebel forces to unseat Prime Minister Fayez Al Serraj since April.

Warlord Khalifa Haftar announced his final push to seize the capital Tripoli earlier this month.

His forces extended to Wednesday a deadline for pro-goverment forces to withdraw.

But will Ankara’s move intensify the conflict, or hasten its end?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Sami El-Atrash, lawyer and political activist.

Yusuf Alabarda, International Security and Politics Specialist and a retired Turkish Armed Forces Colonel.

Noufal Abboud, Executive Director at the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation.

Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

#Aljazeeraenglish

#News

#InsideStory

#Libya

#Turkey