What solutions to fight tax fraud amid Luanda Leaks revelations?

3 hours ago

Former French Presidential Candidate Eva Joly exposes solutions that would make ‘fight against corruption much easier and taxation much better.’
She also says to François Picard that the Americans are suffering from that situation and talks with the Americans are necessary.

