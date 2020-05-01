Share
0 0 0 0

What South Korea’s drastic Covid-19 contact tracing feels like

11 hours ago

When The Daily Beast’s Seoul correspondent Donald Kirk got off the plane from the United States, little did he know he was about to experience the key to #SouthKorea’s success in stopping #COVID__19.

Would drastic #contact_tracing work in the West?
More in #WorldThisWeek…

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment