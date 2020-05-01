What South Korea’s drastic Covid-19 contact tracing feels like

When The Daily Beast’s Seoul correspondent Donald Kirk got off the plane from the United States, little did he know he was about to experience the key to #SouthKorea’s success in stopping #COVID__19.

Would drastic #contact_tracing work in the West?

More in #WorldThisWeek…

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

https://f24.my/YTliveEN

…

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en