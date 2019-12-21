-
What will a war crimes probe in the Palestinian Territory achieve? | Inside Story
After nearly five years of preliminary examinations, the International Criminal Court has announced there is enough evidence to investigate alleged war crimes by Israelies and Palestinians in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip.
Palestine referred the case shortly after joining the court in 2015.
The ICC’s chief prosecutor is asking judges to first establish what territory the investigation would cover.
Palestininan leaders welcomed the announcement, but Israel and the United States criticised the decision as political.
So will there be a full investigation? And what can it achieve?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibault
Guests:
Toby Cadman – International Human Rights Lawyer
Robbie Sabel – Professor of International Law at Hebrew University and former Legal Adviser to Israel’s Foreign Ministry
Ali Abunimah – Co-Founder of Electronic Intifada, an independent online news publication focusing on Palestine
