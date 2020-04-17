What will the world look like after the pandemic? | COVID-19 Special

As the coronavirus pandemic rips through the world shattering national health systems and economies, a global response to help pick up the pieces has never been more essential. But international cooperation has sagged under the weight of the coronavirus. The United Nations, the World Health Organization and the G20 have all been unable to take the lead. Countries have closed themselves off, each locked into a contest to secure supplies of limited resources like face masks, protective clothing and medication. But how it is now, is not how it has to be. The COVID-19 pandemic remains a chance for countries to come together and create opportunity from crisis. So will they? How will the world look like after all this?

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #LifeAfterCoronavirus