What would happen if foreign troops are expelled from Iraq?I Inside Story
Iraqi parliament votes to remove foreign troops, drawing sanctions threat from US president
The Middle East is grappling with the United States’ assassination of Qassem Soleimani.
In an extraordinary session on Sunday, Iraq’s parliament voted to remove foreign troops.
U.S. president President threatened what he calls ‘very big sanctions’ on Iraq if American troops are forced to leave.
The military alliance NATO has suspended its training mission in Iraq, fearing soldiers could be attacked in reprisal for the killing of Iran’s top military commander.
What are the consequences for Iraq and the Middle East if all foreign soldiers leave?
Presenter: Folly Bah Thibaut
Guests:
Richard Weitz – Security Analyst with Wikistrat, a global risk consultancy
Jean-Marc Rickli – Head of Global Risk, Geneva Centre for Security Policy
Zeidon Alkinani – Independent researcher on identity politics in Iraq and the Middle East
