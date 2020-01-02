What’s at stake if Turkey sends troops to Libya? | DW News

In Turkey, parliament is set to vote on whether to send troops to Libya. Turkish troops would be deployed to back up the forces of the internationally recognized government in Libya’s capital Tripoli. The city is surrounded by soldiers loyal to the powerful warlord Khalifa Haftar. His troops are fighting in the suburbs, and have yet to launch a general assault on the capital. Some 2000 people have been killed so far. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is pushing for the deployment, but opposition parties are against it. So what’s at stake for Europe and the US?

