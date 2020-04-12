-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What’s behind a global shortage of equipment to protect people against coronavirus? I Inside Story
They cost less than a dollar, yet masks are so scarce they’re being snatched up during the covid-19 pandemic.
But that’s not in the developing world, as you might expect.
It’s in some of the richest countries, that are being challenged by a shortage of medical equipment.
World powers that are armed for the globe’s biggest wars are now fighting for basic protective gear.
France is reported to have seized masks meant to be shipped to Spain and Italy.
And the U.S. is accused of diverting gear intended for the German police.
An estimated 3.5 billion masks are needed by the American healthcare system to fight this outbreak.
But there aren’t enough.
So, how’s that hampering the fight against the pandemic?
Presenter: Richelle Carey
Guests
Jehan El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at the George Washington University school of medicine
Francis Faduyile, president of the Nigerian Medical Association
Amir Khan, doctor in the National Health Service in the UK.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory ##MedicalEquipment