What’s behind a global shortage of equipment to protect people against coronavirus? I Inside Story

They cost less than a dollar, yet masks are so scarce they’re being snatched up during the covid-19 pandemic.

But that’s not in the developing world, as you might expect.

It’s in some of the richest countries, that are being challenged by a shortage of medical equipment.

World powers that are armed for the globe’s biggest wars are now fighting for basic protective gear.

France is reported to have seized masks meant to be shipped to Spain and Italy.

And the U.S. is accused of diverting gear intended for the German police.

An estimated 3.5 billion masks are needed by the American healthcare system to fight this outbreak.

But there aren’t enough.

So, how’s that hampering the fight against the pandemic?

Presenter: Richelle Carey

Guests

Jehan El-Bayoumi, professor of medicine at the George Washington University school of medicine

Francis Faduyile, president of the Nigerian Medical Association

Amir Khan, doctor in the National Health Service in the UK.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #InsideStory ##MedicalEquipment