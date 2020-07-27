What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News

China has ongoing disputes with a number of countries over where its massive territory begins and ends. The spat with India is just one example. What’s driving China’s push for territorial sovereignty and how far will the country go to defend it?

#China #ChinaBorder #NineDashLine