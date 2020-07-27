-
What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News - 18 hours ago
-
US envoy in Qatar: Gulf dispute ‘gone on too long’ - 18 hours ago
-
Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine begins after six years of conflict - 18 hours ago
-
Olivia de Havilland, star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, dies at 104 - 19 hours ago
-
Body of civil rights icon John Lewis crosses Alabama bridge in solemn farewell - 19 hours ago
-
Chinese authorities seize US consulate in Chengdu amid rising tensions - 19 hours ago
-
People hit by Spain quarantine rules ‘need help’, Labour – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 20 hours ago
-
Libya first responder recounts indiscriminate civilian killings - 21 hours ago
-
USA: Hundreds of BLM protesters flood NYC’s Times Square demanding justice for black women - 22 hours ago
-
Russia: “Moscow hears everyone”, acting Khabarovsk governor tells Furgal supporters - 22 hours ago
What’s behind China’s border disputes | DW News
China has ongoing disputes with a number of countries over where its massive territory begins and ends. The spat with India is just one example. What’s driving China’s push for territorial sovereignty and how far will the country go to defend it?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#China #ChinaBorder #NineDashLine