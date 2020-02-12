What’s behind Hafiz Saeed’s terror funding conviction? | DW News

In Pakistan, the alleged mastermind of the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, Hafiz Saeed, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. A court in Lahore found him guilty of raising money for an alleged terrorist organization. He has been sentenced in two cases of terror financing to five and a half years in prison each. The prison terms will run concurrently. Saeed is the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege in 2008, in which 160 people were killed. Saeed has denied any involvement.

