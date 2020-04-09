What’s behind panic buying and the toilet paper craze? | Coronavirus pandemic explained

Since the outbreak of the new coronavirus, toilet paper has been sold out in many supermarkets. Psychologists explain the phenomenom of panic buying and why customers are floding the supermakrets to buy toilet paper and other particular items that do not even protect them from the virus.

