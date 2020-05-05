-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What’s behind the global €7.4 billion vaccine pledge? | Coronavirus Update
The European Union has joined the race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus by securing pledges worth 7.4 billion euros. Nations from around the world joined the European Commission’s pledge conference on Monday as the worldwide death toll from the virus exceeded a quarter of a million. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is calling it a victory for global cooperation. But the fundraiser was just as notable for the no-shows.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the funds as a “downpayment”. He said that to reach everyone everywhere, the world must raise five times that amount.
But how exactly shall the 7.4 billion euros going to help in fight against the coronavirus?
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Vaccine #Corid19