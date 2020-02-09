-
Whats behind the Thailand mass shooting? | DW News
Security forces in Thailand have killed a soldier who shot dead at least 26 people, most of them at a shopping mall. Police had earlier stormed the center, allowing shoppers to escape as they launched a manhunt to find the gunman. More than 40 people were also wounded in Saturday’s attack, which took place in Korat, northeast of Bangkok. Now Thai officials begin to look for answers. What made the soldier shoot and kill at least 26 people in a rampage in a shopping mall?
