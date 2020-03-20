David Xuereb is President of the Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. Business Planet met him to find out more about what help is on offer for firms looking to integrate digital tools into the workplace.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/20/what-s-being-done-in-malta-to-help-smes-transition-to-the-new-digital-reality

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe

Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:

Website: http://www.euronews.com/news

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews

Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews

Google+: http://google.com/+euronews

VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-