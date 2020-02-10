-
What’s caused an outbreak of desert locusts in East Africa and South Asia?
The insects are the world’s most dangerous migratory pests.
Locusts can swarm in their billions and in January, densely enough to force an Ethiopian Airlines plane off course.
Now they’re invading Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, Uganda and Pakistan.
It is the worst outbreak in twenty five years and for Kenya, seventy years.
The insects can spread fast, and other countries are now at risk.
The swarms have already destroyed tens of thousands of hectares of crops.
Millions of people already short of food, could face famine.
Somalia and Pakistan have declared a state of emergency.
The UN says if action isn’t taken fast enough, Somalia’s infestation could become ‘the most devastating plague in living memory’.
And it’s asked for $76 million in aid to help control the outbreak.
So can it be contained, or could it get worse?
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Stephen Njoka, Director of the Desert Locust Control Organization for Eastern Africa.
Cyril Ferrand, Emergency and Resilience Programme Officer at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
Crystal Wells, Spokeswoman at the International Committee of the Red Cross, Africa.
