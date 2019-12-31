What’s driving global public anger? | Inside Story

The year 2019 will be remembered for the wave of protests that swept the world, with millions of people protesting to demand change.

Often, those demonstrations turned violent.

Security forces killed in some countries like Iraq, and also used extreme force leading to the deaths of several hundred people.

In Hong Kong, the use of tear gas and live ammunition became common.

Each protest movement had its own reasons.

But they were united, in their demand for democracy and fairness.

So, what’s behind this global dissatisfaction?

And is such action making any difference?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests

Marwan Bishara, Al Jazeera’s Senior Political Analyst

Remi Bourgeot, Associate Fellow at the French Institute of International and Strategic Affairs.

Mohammed Cherkaoui, Senior Researcher at the Al Jazeera Centre for Studies.

