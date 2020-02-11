-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
What’s fuelling divisions within Germay’s governing CDU party?I Inside Story
Angela Merkel has governed Germany for almost 15 years,
But the Chancellor isn’t willing to stay for much longer – saying she won’t run for reelection in 2021.
The question over who will succeed her is again challenging the CDU.
Its leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was supposed to run for the job, but has announced she’s stepping aside.
That came after CDU members voted alongside the far-right AfD party in a regional election.
The shock move has raised questions over divisions within the party and its impact on Germany’s politics.
Presenter: Adrian Finighan
Guests:
Ulrich Brueckner, Political Analyst and Professor in European Studies at Stanford University, Berlin.
Hannah Neumann, Member of the European Parliament for the German Greens.
Mona El Omari, Activist and Project Coordinator for the Regional Centre for Education, Integration and Democracy, a Berlin-based NGO.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #GermanyPolitics #InsideStory