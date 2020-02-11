What’s fuelling divisions within Germay’s governing CDU party?I Inside Story

Angela Merkel has governed Germany for almost 15 years,

But the Chancellor isn’t willing to stay for much longer – saying she won’t run for reelection in 2021.

The question over who will succeed her is again challenging the CDU.

Its leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was supposed to run for the job, but has announced she’s stepping aside.

That came after CDU members voted alongside the far-right AfD party in a regional election.

The shock move has raised questions over divisions within the party and its impact on Germany’s politics.

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

Ulrich Brueckner, Political Analyst and Professor in European Studies at Stanford University, Berlin.

Hannah Neumann, Member of the European Parliament for the German Greens.

Mona El Omari, Activist and Project Coordinator for the Regional Centre for Education, Integration and Democracy, a Berlin-based NGO.

