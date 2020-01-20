-
What’s Happening with the War in Libya? | Start Here
There’s an intense battle for Libya’s capital Tripoli that’s killed more than 200 civilians and displaced thousands of people.
The offensive is being led by a renegade general named Khalifa Haftar who’s fighting militias loyal to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.
But who is Haftar, which countries support him and which world powers back the GNA?
Start Here explains what’s behind the fight for Libya and why the international community has struggled to stop it.
