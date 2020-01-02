What’s in store for Germany and Europe after Angela Merkel? | DW News

Angela Merkel has two more years on the clock, if she is to serve her full term as German chancellor until the fall of 2021. Her governing coalition with the social democrat SPD party has been shaky lately, as Germany’s big tent parties continue to suffer in the opinion polls. Many are speculating that her CDU could forge a coalition with the Greens. In Germany and in the EU many are increasingly getting the impression that the most powerful woman in Europe is working on her entry into the history books.

