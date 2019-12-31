What’s price of two decades of Putin leadership?

Two decades ago Vladimir Putin was handed the acting presidency in a surprise New Year’s Eve speech by then President Boris Yeltsin.

Twenty years later Putin has brought Russia increased influence in the world, but it appears to have come at a price.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Saint Petersburg.

